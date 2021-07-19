Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Almost six years to the day, six years and one day to be exact, prosecution and defense presented their cases before a freshly selected jury on what led to the death of 30-year-old Troy Goode.

Inside one of the courtrooms at the U.S. District Court in Oxford, a divided room of uniformed first responders and family and supporters of Goode relived the night of July 18, 2015 all over again, step-by-step.

It’s been six years, almost to the day, since Troy Goode died while in the custody of Southaven Police. Today, both sides present their case before a jury on what led to this Goode’s death. We’ll have the very latest on @WMCActionNews5 at 5 and 6 o’clock. pic.twitter.com/DCRPXDriSH — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 19, 2021

Goode died that night while in the custody of the Southaven Police Department, and for months, if not years, the argument has revolved around what or who was responsible for his death.

Goode was on his way to a Widespread Panic concert at the Snowden Grove Amphitheater in Southaven.

What the prosecution, those on the side of Goode, admitted in their opening statement was Goode took a hit of LSD that evening and that it was the drug that led him to wander in and along Goodman Road after attending the concert.

The defense said several 911 calls were made to dispatch regarding Goode’s behavior, and police, fire, and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The prosecution told the jury police used a taser and a police dog on Goode before hogtying him and strapping him face-down on a stretcher.

Prosecutors say Goode, who had asthma, was deprived of oxygen, and the manner in which first responders handled his apprehension is what led to his death, that Goode suffocated and died from lack of oxygen.

The defense, however, said hogtying was outlawed by SPD 20 years ago and that the restraint that was used on Goode was not what witnesses made it out to be.

They claim first responders’ actions were a rescue attempt to save Goode from inflicting harm on himself and those around him.

SPD’s defense cited Goode’s drug usage and used his toxicology report to justify that it was LSD toxicity that caused his death.

There has been controversy surrounding that original toxicology report, that the level of LSD was not enough kill.

After opening statements, evidence was submitted, and court adjourned shortly after 4 p.m., ending the first day of this lawsuit.

It’s expecting this case will extend well into next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.