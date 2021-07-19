Baby Faces
Sisters sentenced after shooting homeless people with BB gun

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge sentenced two sisters to 180 days in jail after they pleaded guilty to shooting homeless people with BB guns in Over-the-Rhine.

Brittany Hopper, 29, Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with misdemeanor assault.

In addition to the jail time, both sisters were ordered to serve 80 hours of community service with a homeless organization.

Brittany will have to serve three years of probation and cannot drink alcohol, the judge said.

Kelsey was given a two-year probation sentence, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the sisters were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3.

The Hopper sisters were also indicted on tampering with physical evidence charges in Kenton County, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Sanders alleges after the shootings, the sisters traveled back to Kentucky to hide.

After seeing pictures of themselves and their car on the news, Cincinnati police say the women attempted to conceal the car by repainting it.

Brittany and Kelsey eventually turned themselves in.

A third person in the investigation, 30-year-old James White, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26.

