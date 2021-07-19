Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested

Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl.(Lee County Jail)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Police arrested a Florida woman after officers said her 7-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of 30-year-old Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Officers said they arrived at the home to find the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. They began CPR until she was able to be taken to a hospital.

A doctor determined the infant had ingested an opioid, so she was given a dose of Narcan. The girl immediately started crying, and her pupils dilated.

Detectives said the child tested positive for fentanyl.

Gordon was arrested for neglect of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

PLEASE SHARE: https://www.capecops.com/newsroom/2021/7/19/mother-arrested-after-her-7-month-old-child-ingested-fentanyl

Posted by Cape Coral Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
JPD: Man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Homicide investigation
68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Latest News

FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
Lumumba at a previous press conference
WATCH LIVE: Lumumba to discuss rental assistance, JTRAN open house
WATCH LIVE: Lumumba to discuss rental assistance, JTRAN open house
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
Mayor Lumumba press conference 7-19