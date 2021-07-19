Baby Faces
One-stop-shop event for parents to get vital school records begins Monday

By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the summer break winds down for many children, Mississippi’s State Department of Health is making it easier for parents to get back to school forms to complete school registration.

The special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

MSDH is trying to accommodate busy parents gearing up for the new school year.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

The event begins Monday, August 19 - August 2 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

