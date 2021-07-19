Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wet weather pattern continues although it’s calming down a little bit tonight. However, the wet weather trend picks up again Tuesday and will last for the rest of the week. It’s from a weak front that is stalled across the deep south. It won’t move much this week but will eventually erode. That’s when high pressure will build in and result in hot and dry weather this weekend. However, it will still be muggy and may become a dangerous mix of heat and humidity at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s this week, but back in the lower 90s this weekend. Morning or overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Rain chances will decrease daily, but it won’t really be noticeable until later this week. The humidity isn’t going anywhere. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. It has rained on 16 out of the 19 days we’ve had in July so far. Calm wind tonight and North at 5mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:07am and the sunset is 8:06pm. The tropics are quiet for the time being.

