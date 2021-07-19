Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wet weather pattern continues although it’s calming down a little bit tonight.  However, the wet weather trend picks up again Tuesday and will last for the rest of the week.  It’s from a weak front that is stalled across the deep south.  It won’t move much this week but will eventually erode.  That’s when high pressure will build in and result in hot and dry weather this weekend.  However, it will still be muggy and may become a dangerous mix of heat and humidity at times.  Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s this week, but back in the lower 90s this weekend.  Morning or overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.  Rain chances will decrease daily, but it won’t really be noticeable until later this week.  The humidity isn’t going anywhere.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  It has rained on 16 out of the 19 days we’ve had in July so far.  Calm wind tonight and North at 5mph Tuesday.  Sunrise is 6:07am and the sunset is 8:06pm.  The tropics are quiet for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Authorities identify man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
Homicide investigation
Deputies identify 68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Latest News

Unsettled Pattern Continues to Yield Elevated Opportunities For Rain And Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week
Showers likely into this evening
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern persists early week
Chance for rain continues this evening
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern likely to carry into the work week