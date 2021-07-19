Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in sexual abuse and death of 2-year-old

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is scheduled to be sentenced in November after pleading guilty to federal charges of second-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Brett Hickman faces up to life in prison on the murder charge and at least 30 years on the aggravated sexual abuse charge, and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Federal prosecutors say the 27-year-old Hickman pleaded guilty to both counts June 13.

Court records show that on June 8, 2019, Hickman physically and sexually abused a 2-year-old child who lived at his home on the Choctaw Indian Reservation, causing the child’s death.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
JPD: Man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
Homicide investigation
68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Latest News

State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Unsettled Pattern Continues to Yield Elevated Opportunities For Rain And Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week
Showers likely into this evening
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast