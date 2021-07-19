Man arrested after human remains found in Leake County

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Leake County sheriff deputies and Jackson police are investigating human remains found southwest of Carthage.

Leake County investigators say they made one arrest, and the suspect is linked to a missing person case from May.

Jackson police say this case originated in their area, and JPD believes it involves a murder.

No other details were released, but the remains were found on New Ground Road.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.