Man arrested after human remains found in Leake County
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Leake County sheriff deputies and Jackson police are investigating human remains found southwest of Carthage.
Leake County investigators say they made one arrest, and the suspect is linked to a missing person case from May.
Jackson police say this case originated in their area, and JPD believes it involves a murder.
No other details were released, but the remains were found on New Ground Road.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.