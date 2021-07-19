Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Hinds County supervisor David Archie holds press conference to discuss actions of board president Credell Calhoun among other topics

Archie will discuss moving forward with the Hinds County 72-hour transitional holding facility,...
Archie will discuss moving forward with the Hinds County 72-hour transitional holding facility, improper actions of board president, Credell Calhoun, and Hinds County District 2 roads, streets and potholes.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board Vice President, District 2 Supervisor David L. Archie will hold a press conference on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:25 am on the Tombigbee Street side of the Chancery Court Building.

Archie will discuss moving forward with the Hinds County 72-hour transitional holding facility, actions of board president, Credell Calhoun, and Hinds County District 2 roads, streets and potholes.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham will address other issues of concern in Hinds County.

The press conference can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Scott Hartsock
‘Insane driver, team player, joyous friend’: Monster Truckz remembers driver killed in Amtrak crash
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after...
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after son’s killing

Latest News

Unsettled Pattern Continues to Yield Elevated Opportunities For Rain And Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern persists early week
District 2 Supervisor David L. Archie press conference
District 2 Supervisor David L. Archie press conference