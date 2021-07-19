WATCH LIVE: Hinds County supervisor David Archie holds press conference to discuss actions of board president Credell Calhoun among other topics

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board Vice President, District 2 Supervisor David L. Archie will hold a press conference on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:25 am on the Tombigbee Street side of the Chancery Court Building.

Archie will discuss moving forward with the Hinds County 72-hour transitional holding facility, actions of board president, Credell Calhoun, and Hinds County District 2 roads, streets and potholes.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham will address other issues of concern in Hinds County.

The press conference can be viewed here.

