First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week

MONDAY: Our unsettled, wet pattern continues to plague the area to kick off the new work week. With a front stalled nearby and a few disturbances moving through a moisture-laden atmosphere, showers and storms will continue to hang around in an on and off fashion. Localized flooding will be a possibility again with the heaviest showers and storms. Amid that, expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Storms will tend to fade a bit overnight, though we’ll still run a risk with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another day, another heightened chance for showers and storms across central and southwest MS. Locally heavy rain could lead up to flooding concerns for some. Highs will top out, generally, in the 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/pTStPWGTPM — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 19, 2021

TUESDAY: Rain chances will remain elevated heading into Tuesday with our unsettled pattern – expect variably cloudy skies with scattered downpours at times to contend with. Highs will make a run for the middle to upper 80s if you can dodge the storm potential. Storms will gradually fade late with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Through mid-week, chances for rain and storms will remain elevated that to the gradually fading front over the region. In response, temperatures will gradually begin to heat back up by the upcoming weekend. By week’s end, high pressure will attempt to nudge in to bring down the rain chances, but still expect to dodge raindrops from time to time.

