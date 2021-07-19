Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,326 new cases reported Monday.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases and 3 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 329,130 as of July 19.

So far, 7,468 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,911,438 as of July 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 313,744 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,007,618 people are fully vaccinated and 2,082,239 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Scott Hartsock
‘Insane driver, team player, joyous friend’: Monster Truckz remembers driver killed in Amtrak crash
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after...
‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after son’s killing

Latest News

WLBT @ 6a - 7/19/21
Unsettled Pattern Continues to Yield Elevated Opportunities For Rain And Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week
Archie will discuss moving forward with the Hinds County 72-hour transitional holding facility,...
‘This is a five-alarm fire’: Hinds County Supervisor David Archie blasts actions of board president Credell Calhoun
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern persists early week