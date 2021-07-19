City of Jackson to unveil proposed bus routes at JTRAN Open House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, residents will have a chance to learn more about the new bus routes being proposed for Jackson’s transit system.

On July 20, the city is hosting an open house at JTRAN headquarters at 300 W. Capitol St. in downtown Jackson. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. and will give visitors a chance to learn about new routes being proposed to improve bus service for new and existing customers.

“Come out and give us your opinion, your honest opinion, about how it will impact your life,” said Christine Welch, deputy director of transportation. “We want your opinions and they do matter to us.”

Jordan Hillman, the city’s director of planning and development, said new routes, which still must be approved by the city council before they go into effect, will mean faster trips, easier access to grocery stores and medical care.

She said plans were drawn up after speaking with stakeholders in the community, in particular, JTRAN riders, over the past few months. The plans could be modified additionally following Tuesday’s open house.

“We’re at the point where we’re ready to present some options based on that feedback,” she said. “We heard from riders and stakeholders on what they wanted to see improved.”

Highlights of the proposed plan include 10 simplified bus routes with fewer loops, “meaning you get to your destination faster,” Hillman said.

Other highlights include:

Connections from downtown Jackson to Northpark Mall that run every 30 minutes

New direct routes from Union Station to the Jackson Medical Mall, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Veterans Administration Medical Center.

At least one grocery store on every route

And three new routes that connect South Jackson riders with the U.S. 18 Walmart

Hillman said the buses will run at the same time each day and that there will be no reduced Saturday service.

“If your route runs on a weekday, it will run on a Saturday,” she said.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said this is one more step in improving the city’s overall bus service.

He points to the fact that the city recently unveiled a new JTRAN logo and is almost ready to unveil a fleet of new buses.

“Part and parcel of that plan to reveal a new JTRAN is also making certain... we are scratching where people are itching and (have) a route plan that is consistent with the needs of our residents today.”

For more information, log onto jtrantransitplan.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.