Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9

Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.
Canada will let fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country starting on Aug. 9.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
JPD: Man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Homicide investigation
68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Latest News

FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
Lumumba at a previous press conference
WATCH LIVE: Lumumba to discuss rental assistance, JTRAN open house
WATCH LIVE: Lumumba to discuss rental assistance, JTRAN open house
Mayor Lumumba press conference 7-19