68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Homicide investigation
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Byram.

Deputies say it happened overnight on Big Creek Road.

Investigators say they found a 68-year-old man with trauma to his body.

Both Hinds County deputies and the coroner are on the scene at this hour.

No other information about a suspect or motive is available right now.

