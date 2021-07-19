68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Byram.

Deputies say it happened overnight on Big Creek Road.

Investigators say they found a 68-year-old man with trauma to his body.

Both Hinds County deputies and the coroner are on the scene at this hour.

No other information about a suspect or motive is available right now.

