Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

1-year-old missing from northern Miss., believed to be in danger

Zion Williams and Heather Cox
Zion Williams and Heather Cox(MBI)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old boy was reported missing out of Coldwater, Mississippi, in Tate County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Monday for Zion Amar Williams.

Zion is 27 pounds with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday night on Highway 306 in Tate County, not far from Interstate 55.

Zion is believed to be with Heather Cox in a white GMC crew cab truck. The truck is pulling a flatbed trailer traveling south on Highway 55.

Cox was last seen wearing a black string-top shirt and black or brown pants.

If you know where these two may be, call Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
Video of JPD officer slamming woman raises concerns about use of force
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
JPD: Man shot in the head west of I-55 in South Jackson
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton
Homicide investigation
68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

Latest News

Dr. Rachael Morris, second from right, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and a...
UMMC experts debunk misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
Unsettled Pattern Continues to Yield Elevated Opportunities For Rain And Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled, wet pattern remains early week
Man arrested after human remains found in Leake County
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket