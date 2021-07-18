Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern likely to carry into the work week

Chance for rain continues this evening
Chance for rain continues this evening
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and storms are impacting parts of the area this evening. Some of the storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and possibly gusty winds. It’s hot and humid for spots that aren’t seeing the rain. Unlike recent nights where it has been mostly dry and quiet, chances for lingering showers and storms will be a bit higher overnight.

Monday’s forecast will feature another good chance for rain and storms. Expect scattered showers and storms to be around at times throughout much of the day. Make sure to have an umbrella/rain jacket nearby as you head out and about tomorrow! Temperatures will likely be cooler into the afternoon hours with highs only topping out in the lower to mid 80′s.

With a front nearby over the coming days, decent chances for rain and storms will continue over the next few days with highs in the 80′s. Eventually, the front looks to wash out and high pressure will build back in. This will likely lead to rain chances dropping a bit by late-week and temperatures warming back to near 90 degrees.

