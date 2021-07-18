Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: rain & storm chances likely to increase into this afternoon/evening

Showers possible later this evening
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More rain and storms are possible today. Model data this morning suggest that mainly quiet conditions are likely for the first half of the day. By the afternoon and evening hours, chances for scattered showers and storms becomes more likely. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible. Localized flash flooding might be a concern today as well, mainly for the northwestern portion of the area. High temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80′s under partly cloudy skies. Unlike recent nights, there is a decent chance for showers and storms to linger into the overnight hours.

Keep the umbrella nearby into the work week! Unsettled conditions will likely continue into tomorrow. Monday’s forecast will also feature a good chance for scattered showers and storms. Expect high temperatures tomorrow in the middle 80′s.

We will likely continue to daily showers and storms over the next few days with highs cooler than normal in the mid 80′s. By late-week, temperatures will warm back up to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

