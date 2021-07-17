Traffic delays expected on Hwy 51 after Madison officer’s funeral service

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic delays are expected around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Ridgeland following the funeral services of former Madison Police Officer Corey Ray.

Ray died at his home on Wednesday after a battle with Crohn’s Disease.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

The procession will be entering Ridgeland on US Highway 51 from Madison and travel south, turning left on East Jackson Street.

Ray is expected to be laid to rest at Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland.

All local law enforcement ask for the communities patience with any congestion they encounter in this area Saturday afternoon.

