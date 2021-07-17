Baby Faces
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Relax Inn in Canton

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Canton, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Madison County Sheriff Department Spokesman Heath Hall, a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Spokesman Hall says the man was wanted in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for shooting the mother of his children.

Deputies were called to Relax Inn in Canton around 2 p.m. due to the suspect barricading himself for more than three hours.

Law enforcement officials attempted to talk the man down but ultimately had to enter when shots were fired.

MBI is now in charge of the investigation.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date as we receive more information.

