Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Cat shot by arrow, suffers injuries

(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Paragould Animal Control are looking for the person responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow.

On Facebook, the NEAHS says Todd Waldrum with Paragould Animal Control brought them a cat injured after being shot with an arrow Friday morning. They then sought medical attention from Animal Medical Center.

Warning: These pictures are graphic, but this story must be told. Todd Waldrum with Paragould Animal Control brought...

Posted by Northeast Arkansas Humane Society on Friday, July 16, 2021

The humane society says, “the arrow barely missed his heart...breaking his ribs.”

The post went on to say that “animal cruelty is against the law & is a constant evil we struggle against in animal rescue.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash in Byram.
2 killed after Amtrak collides with 18-wheeler in Byram
The scene on Palmyra Street.
Jackson woman killed, found dead inside home
The scene of the shooting on Lindsey Drive.
2 dead after murder-suicide on Lindsey Drive; Police chief calls it a ‘senseless crime’
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting

Latest News

In this photo, 2-year-old pit bull Asher celebrates his birthday with his owner, Anna Cupit,...
Brookhaven vet accused of poisoning neighbor’s dog found guilty in justice court
As the weather gets colder, veterinarians remind us to care for the animals -- even the ones...
Dogs and cats need shelter from the ice storm, and so do other animals
In Defense of Animals' Doll Stanley was in Jackson today promoting the "Breaking the Chains"...
Experts: Putting your dog on a chain can be dangerous
Meet Clinton Police Department’s newest officer, Annika. She’s what her fellow officers like to...
Clinton K-9 receives the gift of added protection
A neighborhood dog made a chew toy of a county building's fiber optic line, effectively killing...
Dog chews fiber optic in half, disrupts communications for weeks at a cost of around $7,000