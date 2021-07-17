First Alert Forecast: unsettled conditions expected to carry throughout the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Have your rain gear on standby today! Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout our Saturday. Some storms could be heavy in nature and could produce heavy downpours and lightning. It won’t be a complete wash out today, but most of us will likely have to dodge showers and storms at times. Temperatures this afternoon will likely climb to the mid and upper 80′s. A lingering shower is possible overnight, but conditions should wind down for the most part with temperatures falling to the middle 70′s.

Similar conditions will follow into Sunday. There will be the opportunity for rain and storms at times throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will also be a few degrees below normal in the mid to upper 80′s.

This unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into the new work week. With higher rain chances, temperatures will continue to be a bit cooler in the 80′s most afternoons. By late-week, rain chances will slightly decrease with highs warming back to near 90 degrees.

