First Alert Forecast: more rain and storms are likely on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of scattered showers and storms will likely be around this evening. We will continue to watch out for the chance for flash flooding. Most of the activity will likely wind down after sunset. A few lingering showers are possible overnight, but most spots will likely stay dry with temperatures dropping to the middle 70′s.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today! More scattered showers and storms will be around at times throughout the day. Some storms could produce heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The potential for localized flash flooding will also be a concern for tomorrow as well. Expect temperatures to rise to the middle and upper 80′s.

The unsettled weather pattern will carry into the new work week. Temperatures will likely be cooler than normal in the 80′s with decent chances for rain. By late-week, rain chances will slightly drop with high temperatures warming back to near 90 degrees.

