Federal court orders reinstallation of Warren Co. prosecuting attorney

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Roughly ten months after resigning over a lack of pay, Ken Harper returns to the position of county prosecuting attorney, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

In a motion filed on Friday, July 16, United States District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered the Warren County Board of Supervisors to restore Harper to his post immediately.

Harper was elected to the office in November of 2019. In September of 2020, he sent a letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors protesting what he considered a lack of pay for the position, VDN reports.

Harper claimed that while he worked full-time as county prosecutor, his salary did not increase from his predecessor, who had served part-time.

Before the Board formally accepted the resignation, Harper rescinded his request saying, “I acted in haste, and I regret that decision.”

The Board of Supervisors accepted Harper’s resignation, and he soon filed suit in federal court, saying there was legal precedent as to why he should keep his position.

Judge Reeves agreed and ordered the Board to restore Harper as prosecuting attorney.

