‘Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child’: Mother still seeking justice one year after son’s killing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One year later and Shaneika Green still has more questions than answers about who killed her 26-year-old son, Tramaine.

Her heart is full of emotion, and Green said her family needs closure to heal.

“I didn’t expect for him to come and tell me my son was murdered,” Green said.

Tramaine Green was killed on July 17, 2020.

JPD responded to the intersection of Belvedere Drive and Freemont Street and found the body of 26-year-old Tramaine Green on the side of the road on July 17, 2020. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police had no motive and no suspects.

As his killers remain on the loose, Shaneika Green battles constant feelings of anger and depression.

“Can’t nobody understand the loss of a child,” she said. “It’s different when you lose a mother, a father, or cousin. It’s not the same as losing a child - especially your firstborn.”

Tramaine, the oldest, left behind his mom, five siblings, and a nephew he never got a chance to meet that has his namesake.

Green said the lack of respect people have for life is unnerving, which is why she keeps a watchful eye on her family.

“I have other kids, and I don’t even want them to leave my sight,” she said.

Green is now an anti-gun violence advocate but said her words sometimes seem too small.

“It’s not working. it’s not working,” she said. “Jackson is not working. I don’t know what else we can do as long as these young guys and girls get a hold of guns, and they don’t know how to control their temper. They just want to feel like they’re big and bad, and next thing you know, they take someone’s life, and really at this point, they don’t care whose life they take. It can be a man, woman, child. They do not care at this point.”

The Jackson mom vows never to stop looking for her son’s killer because she’s convinced someone knows who the shooter is.

“That’s not called snitching; that’s just called giving that family justice,” she quipped.

As the city reaches an unsettling homicide record, Shaneika Green is once again asking the community for answers.

“I just want the ones who murdered my son behind bars,” she said. “I really just don’t want to die and not get justice for him. I don’t want to leave this world without getting justice for my son.”

