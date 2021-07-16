UMMC discusses new COVID-19 vaccine policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 24-hours after announcing a big shift in policy, University of Mississippi Medical Center is answering questions about its new COVID-19 rules.

Thursday the center said requiring anyone who works or learns in a UMMC-controlled space must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “with limited exceptions” or wear an N95 mask at all times.

This begins Monday, July 26.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to display a sticker on their UMMC-issued ID badge and will only be required to wear a mask when in UMMC areas where direct patient care is being administered.

