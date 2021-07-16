Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.

Investigators say 19-year-old Priddy Jackson was last seen on May 31st on Belvedere Drive.

MBI says she stands five feet and three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say she has a medical condition that could affect her judgment.

Call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 if you know where Priddy Jackson could be.

