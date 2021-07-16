Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Jackson woman

Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert issued for 19-year-old Jackson woman(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.

Investigators say 19-year-old Priddy Jackson was last seen on May 31st on Belvedere Drive.

MBI says she stands five feet and three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say she has a medical condition that could affect her judgment.

Call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 if you know where Priddy Jackson could be.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole
2 confirmed dead after Amtrak train collides with vehicle near Jackson
2 men identified after Amtrak train collides with tow truck near Jackson

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid sun intervals
Higher Chances To Get Caught Under A Downpour Into Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid sunny intervals this weekend
SOURCE: WLBT
Passion fuels The Blue Battalion and Mississippi Brilla
Hosemann: JPD Chief, Hinds DA played big role in state’s public safety plan for Jackson
Hosemann: JPD Chief, Hinds DA played big role in state’s public safety plan for Jackson