‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School

Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A new campus appears to be in the works for the Magnolia Speech School.

In July, the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board approved site plans for a “replacement campus” for the school, which is currently located on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson.

Plans will go before the Board of Supervisors on August 2.

The facility would be located on property south of 432 Bozeman Rd. in the county.

Magnolia previously received a conditional use permit to build at the site, according to zoning officials.

“They need a new campus pretty badly,” said Dustin Jones, the project manager. “So, this is a 30,000-square-foot replacement campus for them.”

Jones, who spoke at the planning meeting, provided board members with a quick overview of the proposed campus, which he says has been in the works for years.

“It is a structural steel and concrete building and will have a metal standing-seam roof with a mixture of brick and concrete fiber-reinforced panels for the façade.

“It will have a library, classrooms, some physician space, some counseling space, and a cafeteria and parking space, of course,” he said.

Jones said the project is moving forward, in part, because of funding from state lawmakers.

“The legislature approved the funding very late in their session and we just got word of that last month, so this starting to come together very quickly,” he said.

During the 2021 session, lawmakers approved awarding Magnolia $800,000 in direct funding as part of H.B. 1387 and up to $2 million in tax credits through S.B. 2971.

It was unclear if any additional funding was allocated.

According to provisions in 1387, the State Department of Education would transfer the funding to Magnolia, which then would “assume full responsibility for the expenditure of (the) funds in accordance with state laws.”

S.B. 2971, up to $2 million in tax credits would be made available for those who make charitable contributions to the school through April 1, 2022.

Senate bill includes up to $2 million in tax credits for Magnolia Speech School contributions.
It was not known when the new facility would be constructed or what would happen to the school on Flag Chapel.

The school was founded in 1956 and serves students with deafness and language impairments.

School leaders could not be reached for comment.

