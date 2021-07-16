Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash in Byram.
2 killed after Amtrak collides with 18-wheeler in Byram
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Genshu Price is on a campaign to put other kids through college by raising money through...
Hawaii teen recycles cans, bottles to raise college tuition money, but not just for himself
The scene on Palmyra Street.
Jackson woman killed, found dead inside home
WATCH LIVE: MSDH provides COVID-19 guidance for K-12 2021-22 school year
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Rescuers race to prevent more deaths from European floods