Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi marker honors 2 Black men killed by Klan in 1964

A woman who attended a dedication ceremony for a new Mississippi historical marker walks by the...
A woman who attended a dedication ceremony for a new Mississippi historical marker walks by the marker on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Meadville, Miss. The sign provides information about the 1964 Ku Klux Klan kidnapping and killing of Charles Eddie Moore and Henry Hezekiah Dee. Law enforcement officers found the bodies of the two Black teenagers in the Mississippi River while searching for three civil rights workers who had been kidnapped and killed by the Klan in June 1964 in a different part of Mississippi. A reputed Klansman, James Ford Seale, was convicted in 2007 in federal court in Jackson, Miss., on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy related to the fatal abduction of Dee and Moore. Seale died in prison in 2011. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)(Emily Wagster Pettus | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi historical marker honors two young Black men who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen 57 years ago.

Friends and relatives gathered for a dedication ceremony Thursday in Meadville.

Investigators found the remains of Charles Eddie Moore and Henry Hezekiah Dee in a Mississippi River backwater in July 1964.

Officers were searching for three civil rights workers who disappeared from central Mississippi weeks earlier.

James Ford Seale was convicted in 2007 in the attacks on Moore and Dee. He died in prison in 2011.

Thomas Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado, says the marker helps ensure his brother and their friend will be remembered.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The coroner says James Creel of Lake, Mississippi, and Scott Harstock of Florida died Thursday...
No crossing arms, flashing lights near railroad, police say after two men killed in Amtrak crash
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Carter was recently sworn in as chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau for the Mississippi...
First African American appointed chief of MWFP Law Enforcement Bureau
UMMC on vaccines
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Madison officer who died of Crohn’s Disease