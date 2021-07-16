Mississippi marker honors 2 Black men killed by Klan in 1964

MEADVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi historical marker honors two young Black men who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen 57 years ago.

Friends and relatives gathered for a dedication ceremony Thursday in Meadville.

Investigators found the remains of Charles Eddie Moore and Henry Hezekiah Dee in a Mississippi River backwater in July 1964.

Officers were searching for three civil rights workers who disappeared from central Mississippi weeks earlier.

James Ford Seale was convicted in 2007 in the attacks on Moore and Dee. He died in prison in 2011.

Thomas Moore of Colorado Springs, Colorado, says the marker helps ensure his brother and their friend will be remembered.