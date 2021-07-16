Baby Faces
Jackson City Council names committee chairs for upcoming fiscal year

Jackson City Council file photo. Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three of the Jackson City Council’s more veteran members will be doing double-duty as chairs of the council’s various committees.

Aaron Banks will be chairing three committees in the coming year, while Ashby Foote and Angelique Lee each will be chairing two committees. Meanwhile, newly elected Councilmen Vernon Hartley and Brian Grizzell each have been appointed to one committee chairmanship.

For his part, Kenneth Stokes will preside over the new Public Property Renaming and Special Recognitions Committee.

Foote, who represents Ward 1, said committee chairmanships are important because committees are where most of the work on major issues facing the council gets done.

“It’s a good way to vet things that come up. A councilman or woman may want an ordinance, and this gives them a chance to vet it and get input from the committee,” he said.

Foote said the committees also give members a way to discuss issues without prolonging the twice-monthly council meetings.

In the last year, the council had several discussions on its water and sewer problems in the Water Billing and Information Ad Hoc Committee and discussed numerous policing matters in its Law Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee.

Appointments are as follows:

  • Aaron Banks - chair of Finance, Internal Audit, and Public Safety/Park and Environment Ad-Hoc committees
  • Angelique Lee - chair of Legislative, Planning/Economic Development
  • Ashby Foote - chair of Water Billing & Infrastructure Ad Hoc, Rules
  • Brian Grizzell - Education/Youth Ad Hoc
  • Vernon Hartley - Governmental Operations
  • Kenneth Stokes - Public Property Renaming & Special Recognitions

