Inspirational Lucedale woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Edith Ferrill is turning 100 years old on Sunday. On Friday, there was a celebration not just at the George Regional Health System’s Health & Rehab Center, but also throughout the entire city of Lucedale.

Because, simply put, they all love her. There’s no doubt she is a treasure. Just to talk about her is emotional.

“She’s everybody’s Mom, grandmother, friend,” said Karoline Graham, who works with patient billing at the Center.

Edith was one of the first residents of the center. Since 2012, it has been her home and the residents and staff have been her family.

“She never has a bad word,” Graham said. “Never a bad mood.”

Edith, who worked as a bank teller for 47 years, was a loner. She never married.

“I had two proposals when I graduated from high school,” she said. “And the man backed out of one and I backed out of the other.”

She played organ for First Baptist Church in Lucedale for 62 years and then up until COVID-19, she played once a week for the center.

“She loves to visit. Read the Bible. And sing songs and play that organ and piano,” Graham added. “And she’s been a joy to this facility and to everybody in this community.”

Graham said she has learned valuable lessons from her client and friend.

“How to be a better person. How to appreciate life.”

Edith didn’t expect this kind of attention.

“I can’t get over it,” she said. “Because it’s just me. I mean, I didn’t feel like I had done anything real great.”

But Graham begs to differ.

“If you want to set a goal in life, that’s the lady to look at,” she said.

