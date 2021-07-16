Baby Faces
Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dismisses investigator following domestic violence arrest

Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.
Dukes was arrested by Ridgeland PD for aggravated assault.(Madison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigator with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is out of a job.

“Samuel Dukes is no longer employed with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office,” said Cpt. Tyree Jones. “This is the result of an internal investigation by HCSO stemming from an arrest earlier this week in Ridgeland for domestic violence.”

Dukes was arrested by the Ridgeland Police Department on aggravated assault charges Thursday.

He was at the Madison County Detention Center and will be held there until Tuesday, when he has a chance to go before a judge, according to officials with the Ridgeland Municipal Court.

HCSO Cpt. Tyree Jones said the 39-year-old has been with the department for about a year.

Details of the sheriff’s investigation were unknown and no further comments were being offered.

Ridgeland Police have been unavailable for comment.

