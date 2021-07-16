Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Madison officer who died of Crohn’s Disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements are now in place for the Madison law-enforcement officer who died at his home on Wednesday, after a battle with Crohn’s Disease.

41-year-old Corey Ray had worked for both the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison Police Department.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

Ray’s funeral will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

