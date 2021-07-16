Baby Faces
Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on and off this evening, Saturday and Sunday; mainly late mornings, afternoons and evenings.  There will be heavy downpours and frequent lightning.  Gusty winds are also a possibility.  Otherwise expect partly sunny skies in between showers and storms.  This unsettled weather will last through next week.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s as opposed to the 90s we’ve been seeing recently.  Morning lows will stay in the lower and middle 70s.  Rainfall of 2 to 5 inches possible over the next 7 days.  Also, the tropics are looking quiet now and through this weekend.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:06am and the sunset is 8:07pm.

