Flowood restaurant to close for a week while they search for workers

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Italian restaurant in Flowood will be closing for a week while they search for workers.

In a post Friday, Cerami’s Italian Restaurant wrote that they “hate to close for any reason” but that they have been “tirelessly trying to find employees.”

The restaurant wrote that most of their current employees are going back to school or starting their careers in other lines of work.

“We are closing Friday July 16- Monday July 26 so he can fully focus just on obtaining qualified employees,” Cerami’s stated. “Thanks for your patience but we want to give you the best service and experience. See y’all soon.”

This at a time when many businesses around the country struggle to find workers, with some restaurants even implementing hiring bonuses and larger wages to tempt potential employees.

At the bottom of Cerami's post they included a link for those who would like to work at the restaurant.

