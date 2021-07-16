Flash flooding reported across the metro area after downpours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding was reported across the metro area Friday afternoon following heavy downpours.
Radar estimates show that between two and three inches of precipitation fell between 4 and 5 p.m.
Flooding has occurred along several streets including North State Street, McWillie Drive, Northside Drive, Riverside Drive, Peachtree Street, Lakeland Drive, and Ridgewood Road in Jackson.
It also has been reported in Ridgeland, also along Ridgewood Road.
Viewers have been submitting photos and videos of the flooding, which we are sharing online and on social media.
Flooding also has occurred at New Stage Theater in Belhaven.
And one lady sent in a video showing water had gotten into her home at the Advantages Apartments. A still from that video is shown below.
Send your photos and videos to WLBT.com.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.