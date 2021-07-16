Baby Faces
Flash flooding reported across the metro area after downpours

Flash flooding reported along Mitchell Street Friday afternoon following heavy storms.
Flash flooding reported along Mitchell Street Friday afternoon following heavy storms.(Jason McCarty)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding was reported across the metro area Friday afternoon following heavy downpours.

Radar estimates show that between two and three inches of precipitation fell between 4 and 5 p.m.

Flooding has occurred along several streets including North State Street, McWillie Drive, Northside Drive, Riverside Drive, Peachtree Street, Lakeland Drive, and Ridgewood Road in Jackson.

It also has been reported in Ridgeland, also along Ridgewood Road.

Viewers have been submitting photos and videos of the flooding, which we are sharing online and on social media.

Flooding also has occurred at New Stage Theater in Belhaven.

New Stage Flooding
New Stage Flooding(Tommy Green)

And one lady sent in a video showing water had gotten into her home at the Advantages Apartments. A still from that video is shown below.

Flooding was also reported at the Advantages Apartments on McWillie
Flooding was also reported at the Advantages Apartments on McWillie(Tiffany Odom)

Send your photos and videos to WLBT.com.

