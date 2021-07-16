First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid sunny intervals this weekend

FRIDAY: Another standard day to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi with a mix of clouds and sun with late day storm opportunities. Chances for rain and storms will be slightly more elevated, but not a washout. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few isolated showers / patches of fog possible this morning - trending toward a mix of clouds and sun with scattered downpours developing later today. Highs will manage to top out in the lower 90s with feels like temps running closer to 100-105°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/Z3cl3ubj56 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 16, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Our upper ridge starts to break down through the weekend, yielding heightened chances for showers and storms to develop – primarily during the afternoon and evening hours both Saturday and Sunday. Expect skies to partly sunny to variably cloudy with rain chance running around 50% both days. While it won’t be a complete washout, expect an active radar at times. Highs will top out in the lower 90s Saturday; upper 80s to near 90 Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By next week, a sluggish front will begin to sag farther south – sparking higher chances for storms through much of the week amid cooler temperatures, running in the middle to upper 80s. As the upper low begins to exit late week, rain chances will begin to fade and temperatures will start their climb back to near normal by next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.