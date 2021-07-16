Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First African American appointed chief of MWFP Law Enforcement Bureau

Carter was recently sworn in as chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau for the Mississippi...
Carter was recently sworn in as chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.(MWFP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new man has been appointed to lead the Law Enforcement Bureau with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Col. Jerry Carter was recently promoted to colonel and sworn in as the new bureau chief. In his role will oversee the daily operations of the bureau’s 160 sworn officers.

He is the first African American to serve in the role since the creation of the agency in 1932.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity afforded me by the executive director, Dr. Sam Polles, and my predecessor, Col. Steve Adcock, and the trust placed in me to move the law enforcement bureau forward,” he said.

Carter is a native of Morgan City, Miss., and is the third of five children born to the late Joe and Elnora Carter. He is a 1982 graduate of Leflore County High School in Itta Bena and is a 2018 graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He will complete his master’s degree in 2021.

Carter joined the department in 1988 as a conservation officer. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

He credits his achievement to God, family, friends, colleagues and the sporting public of Mississippi.

“I am totally committed to the agency’s mission and to providing quality law enforcement services to the citizenry of our great state.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The coroner says James Creel of Lake, Mississippi, and Scott Harstock of Florida died Thursday...
No crossing arms, flashing lights near railroad, police say after two men killed in Amtrak crash
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
A woman who attended a dedication ceremony for a new Mississippi historical marker walks by the...
Mississippi marker honors 2 Black men killed by Klan in 1964
UMMC on vaccines
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Funeral arrangements, visitation scheduled for Madison officer who died of Crohn’s Disease