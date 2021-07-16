FBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who robbed Regions Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI is on the hunt for a man who they consider armed and dangerous after he robbed a bank.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Regions Bank on 2727 N. State Street in Jackson.

According to the FBI, the man approached the teller and provided a note which demanded money. It stated that he had a gun and wasn’t afraid to use it.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and then ran down Lorenz Boulevard.

The man is described as being white, possibly Hispanic, five feet, five inches tall and weighed 180 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and a red and light-colored hat. He also had on sunglasses, a mask and blue latex gloves.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where the man is, you are asked to contact the FBI Jackson’s Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-5000.

