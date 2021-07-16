Baby Faces
Company set to open first hemp processing plant in Mississippi

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - An industrial hemp processing plant is set to open in Jefferson Davis County.

The Prentiss board of aldermen approved the leasehold agreement for the 78,500 square foot building with Leaf River Extraction.

Leaf River Extraction would be the first hemp processing plant in Mississippi and the largest in the south, according to Jefferson Davis County Economic Development.

The company will grow and produce hemp/CBD products and will hire 12 full-time jobs upon opening with 20 more planned for the future.

“We ae excited about entering into this agreement with Leaf River Extraction,” said Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas. “Hemp production is a cutting-edge agri-business industry and the Town of Prentiss is grateful for them selecting our facility for their use. We are looking forward to a long and productive future with them.”

