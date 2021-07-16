Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients echoed the pandemic is “one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people.”

He says the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the weeks ahead because of spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40% of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.

But Zients says there are signs that increased cases are driving more people in those communities to seek vaccination at rates faster than the national average.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Russia hits another record daily virus deaths at 799

— Freedom or folly? UK’s end to mandatory masks sows confusion

— Los Angeles County requires masks indoors in the nation’s largest county.

— Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated, AP learns

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
The coroner says James Creel of Lake, Mississippi, and Scott Harstock of Florida died Thursday...
No crossing arms, flashing lights near railroad, police say after two men killed in Amtrak crash
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
The pothole on Tyrone Drive.
Tomatoes growing in long-untouched Jackson pothole

Latest News

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on...
Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA
Higher Chances To Get Caught Under A Downpour Into Weekend, Next Week
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid sunny intervals this weekend
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
An overly aggressive, biting beetle is making life that much more painful for California...
‘Fire-chasing’ beetles are attacking fire crews amid California firefight