Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amtrak train departing New Orleans stops near Jackson due to ‘vehicle crossing incident’

An Amtrak train makes one of its stops at its Carbondale, Ill. station. (Source: KFVS)
An Amtrak train makes one of its stops at its Carbondale, Ill. station. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A City of New Orleans Amtrak train is now stopped south of Jackson due to what Amtrak is calling a “vehicle crossing incident.”

Amtrak tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They also revealed that Train 58 will terminate in Jackson due to these circumstances.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Jackson dealership says thieves have stolen catalytic converters from over 40 cars on their lot
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime

Latest News

3 On Your Side Investigates: The State of Our Parks
3 On Your Side Investigates: The State of Our Parks
Consider This: The State is Stepping Up. Thank you!
Consider This: The state is stepping up. Thank you!
Mississippi natives ready to compete in Tokyo Olympics
Mississippi natives ready to compete in Tokyo Olympics
Nissan unveils 2022 Frontier truck at manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi
Nissan unveils 2022 Frontier truck at manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi