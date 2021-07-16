Amtrak train departing New Orleans stops near Jackson due to ‘vehicle crossing incident’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A City of New Orleans Amtrak train is now stopped south of Jackson due to what Amtrak is calling a “vehicle crossing incident.”

Amtrak tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

City of New Orleans Train 58 which departed New Orleans (NOL) on 7/15 is currently stopped south of Jackson (JAN) due to a vehicle crossing incident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 15, 2021

They also revealed that Train 58 will terminate in Jackson due to these circumstances.

This is a developing story.

