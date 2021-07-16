Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County CrimeStoppers are offering up $2,000 in reward money in exchange for information on a suspect involved in an interstate shooting.

The incident happened on July 2 where the suspect allegedly fired shots out of a parked vehicle on the side of I-55 near the old bridge. Arkansas authorities released images of the man holding a gun through the window of the vehicle.

Officials say he fired the shots into a tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the crime was originally reported once the driver got to Tennessee, but was only reported to authorities in Arkansas on Friday.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Investigators say no one was injured during the incident but the truck was damaged.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444. All callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash in Byram.
2 killed after Amtrak collides with 18-wheeler in Byram
The scene of the shooting on Lindsey Drive.
2 dead after murder-suicide on Lindsey Drive; Police chief calls it a ‘senseless crime’
The scene on Palmyra Street.
Jackson woman killed, found dead inside home
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting
8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting

Latest News

Madison officer passes away after long battle with Crohn’s disease
Traffic delays expected on Hwy 51 after Madison officer’s funeral service
Send off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
Send-off parade held in Oxford for two Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo
The scene on Palmyra Street.
Jackson woman killed, found dead inside home
Fatal Accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Fatal accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Edith Ferrill talks with an employee at George Regional Health System's Health & Rehab Center...
Inspirational Lucedale woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends