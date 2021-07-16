Baby Faces
2 dead after murder-suicide on Lindsey Drive

The scene of the shooting on Lindsey Drive.
The scene of the shooting on Lindsey Drive.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Police Chief James Davis says a man shot and killed someone before turning the gun on himself. It all happened inside a home on Lindsey Drive around 2:30 p.m.

“That is another senseless crime that is very hard for police to prevent or predict, and it’s a sad day,” Davis said.

The identities have not yet been revealed.

