2 dead after murder-suicide on Lindsey Drive; Police chief calls it a ‘senseless crime’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Police Chief James Davis says a man shot and killed someone before turning the gun on himself. It all happened inside a home on Lindsey Drive around 2:30 p.m.

“That is another senseless crime that is very hard for police to prevent or predict, and it’s a sad day,” Davis said.

According to the coroner, Langston Fields, 32, was shot twice in the head by Jerry Lavall, 27.

After shooting Fields, Lavall shot himself once in the head.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.