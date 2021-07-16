2 confirmed dead after Amtrak train collides with tow truck near Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are confirmed dead after an Amtrak accident near Jackson.

According to a statement by Amtrak, a vehicle obstructing the tracks came into contact with the Amtrak City of New Orleans Train 58 at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Thursday.

“There were no injuries to the 142 passengers or crew members on board,” the statement by Amtrak read. “Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

The Hinds County coroner told WLBT that the vehicle involved in the incident was an 18-wheeler wrecker tow truck. The two men killed, who were in the tow truck, were James Creel of the Meridian area and Scott Hartsock of Florida.

Below is a video filmed by one of the passengers of the Amtrak train after the accident occurred.

