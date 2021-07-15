Wednesday Night Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs will remain in the lower 90s for the rest of this week and the weekend.  The humidity will be on the gradual increase, so heat indices in the 90s will feel closer to 100 this weekend.  We can’t rule out a stray shower this evening or tonight, but most of the coverage will be hit or miss.  There will be isolated to scattered showers every day, but otherwise partly sunny skies.  Next week will bring us higher chances for rain, more widespread at that.  Highs will reach the upper 80s.  Overnight and morning low temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70s for the next 7 days.  The tropics are quiet with just a disturbed area of weather north of Bermuda that is not expected to develop much.  Southeast wind tonight at 5mph and south at the same speed Thursday.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:04am and the sunset is 8:08pm.

