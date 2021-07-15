UMMC: If you work or learn here, either get vaccinated or wear your mask at all times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a policy shift, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is now requiring anyone who works or learns in a UMMC-controlled space to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “with limited exceptions” or wear an N95 mask at all times.

The policy will go into effect July 26 and will be phased in over three months, beginning with managers/supervisors, followed by direct-patient-care employees and then all others not covered in the earlier phases.

A statement by UMMC read that everyone who works or learns in a UMMC-controlled space should be fully vaccinated or wearing an N95 mask at all times on or by November 1.

“When we became health care professionals or chose to work or study in a health care environment, we accepted the responsibility to always do what’s in the best interests of our patients,” stated Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.

Those who are fully vaccinated will be eligible to display a sticker on their UMMC-issued ID badge and will only be required to wear a mask when in UMMC areas where direct patient care is being administered.

Anyone who is not vaccinated must wear an N95 mask at all times, even in non-patient-care areas - with certain exceptions.

“Once the Food and Drug Administration lifts the emergency use authorization designation from any vaccine that UMMC administers, the option to decline a vaccine other than for certain accommodations will no longer be available,” the statement also read.

“At that time, receiving the COVID-19 vaccination will become a condition of employment or enrollment – similar to the UMMC policy requiring employees and students receive the flu vaccine annually.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.