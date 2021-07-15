Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers are around this evening, but will die down overnight.  We are not expecting severe weather, but the rainfall could be heavy at times if you are caught underneath these showers.  Showers will be more numerous tomorrow, and more widespread this weekend, especially Sunday.  Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s thru this weekend.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower and middle 70s.  The weather pattern will shift again next week as higher rain chances move in and this will keep the temperatures a few degrees below normal this time of year.  The tropics are quiet right now and expected to remain quiet for our area through this weekend.  South wind at 5mph tonight and tomorrow.  Sunrise is 6:05am and the sunset is 8:08pm.  Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

