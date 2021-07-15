Baby Faces
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Prentiss woman
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Prentiss woman.

Shirley Jones is described as a Black female who is five feet and four inches tall. She weighs 134 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Jones was last seen Tuesday, July 13, at about 3 p.m. near Tyrone Drive in Jefferson Davis County.

Family members say Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Prentiss Police Department at 601-792-5169 or 601-792-5198.

