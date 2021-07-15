Baby Faces
School superintendents meeting face-to-face since start of pandemic

((Source: Pexels))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - School superintendents across the state are meeting face-to-face for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Members of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents are participating in the week-long annual summer conference at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

Educators are going over several topics like school mental health, technology trends, and of course, moving forward after dealing with COVID-19.

“The team here is spending a lot of time together, bonding, networking, and really focusing on how will it ensure that public education in Mississippi is stronger on the heels of COVID-19,” Dr. Amy Carter said, with Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

The conference wraps up late Thursday.

